Colorado DOT reports 21 unbuckled fatalities during July enforcement period.

The Colorado Department of Transportation released final statistics on an enforcement initiative in July.
From July 21 to Aug. 1, the Colorado Department of Transportation supported the Colorado State Patrol and 58 local law enforcement agencies across Colorado for the July Wave seat belt enforcement period, according to a release issued on Tuesday.
“This was the third Click It or Ticket enforcement of 2025. During the 12-day period, law enforcement increased patrols and focused on issuing citations to unbuckled drivers, following updates to Colorado’s seat belt and car seat laws,” the release stated.
CDOT says preliminary data shows that 1,593 citations were given during the enforcement period. The 1,593 citations are a 116% increase from last year’s July Wave Click It or Ticket enforcement, during which 737 drivers were cited. The agencies with the highest citations were the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (217 citations), the Aurora Police Department (180 citations), and the Loveland Police Department (151 citations). In addition, Colorado State Patrol cited 362 drivers.
Tragically, 21 unbuckled fatalities occurred in July, making it the second-highest month for 2025. March has had the most so far, with 23 unbuckled fatalities.
