OOIDA to trucking regulators: Suspend non-domiciled licenses

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association OOIDA is calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to suspend states’ authority to issue non-domiciled commercial drivers licenses.

In a letter to USDOT Sec. Sean Duffy provided to The Trucker by OOIDA, the organization said that as USDOT continues its nationwide audit into state practices involving non-domiciled CDLs, USDOT should consider how these drivers are being recruited, compensated and treated, as well as the safety records of motor carriers utilizing these CDL holders. OOIDA noted that it questions the need for this program entirely, as trucking is currently experiencing over-capacity that limits job opportunities for domestic drivers, but it believes the audit will provide more clarity on steps that must be taken to ensure safety.

“Due to ongoing safety concerns, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association strongly encourages you to immediately suspend states’ authority to issue non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses for interstate commerce,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president, CEO. “At a minimum, this suspension must remain in place until the U.S. Department of Transportation has completed its review of non-domiciled CDL issuance and implemented appropriate measures to ensure CDLs are only issued to qualified drivers.”

According to the letter, at a minimum, a suspension must remain in place until the USDOT has completed its review of non-domiciled CDL issuance (Section 4, E.O. 14286, Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers, April 28, 2025) and implemented appropriate measures to ensure CDLs are only issued to qualified drivers.

English Language Proficiency

“As part of the Executive Order, OOIDA applauded actions that have now reinstated English proficiency violations back into the Out-of-Service Criteria,” Spencer said. “OOIDA strongly agreed with President Trump’s decision to resume enforcement of English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers and supports efforts to require drivers demonstrate they can read critical road signs before being licensed. We also support requiring CDL testing be conducted only in English.”

Driving History for Non-Domiciled CDL Applicants

“Once the audit is complete, USDOT should at a minimum require a thorough review of a non-domiciled applicant’s driving history before they are eligible to receive their license,” Spencer said. “Specifically, there should be a review that encompasses the last 10 years of driving history and includes all types of motor vehicles (49 CFR 383.73) and all jurisdictions. This would help ensure that non-domiciled applicants face the same level of scrutiny as U.S.-domiciled applicants, who are currently subject to this 10-year review. In short, no one should be getting a CDL if they have an unsafe driving history. Furthermore, USDOT should take steps to better ensure motor carriers are complying with safety

regulations that keep drivers with an unsafe history off the road. 49 CFR 391.21 requires drivers to provide motor carriers with information related to their driving history, including a list of all motor vehicle accidents in which they were involved and violations of motor vehicles laws they were issued over the previous 3 years. By cracking down on carriers skirting these requirements, USDOT can immediately remove unsafe drivers and operations from the road.”

Improving Safety by Enhancing Oversight for New Applicants

“USDOT can also improve safety by enhancing oversight of new carrier applicants prior to granting operating authority,” Spencer said. “Currently, bad actors and unqualified drivers can quickly obtain operating authority because the barriers to entry are simply too low. USDOT’s New Entrant Safety Audit (NESA) is now conducted almost entirely online, making it more a reflection of an applicant’s ability to complete administrative paperwork rather than understanding how to operate a trucking business at the safest level. The lack of sufficient review for new entrants also allows ‘chameleon carriers’ to reenter our industry with relative ease, despite previous violations.”

Steps in the Right Direction

“OOIDA appreciates the steps USDOT has already taken to improve safety in the trucking industry under your leadership, but we believe more can be done to prevent bad actors from ever operating on our nation’s highways,” Spencer said. “We look forward to continuing to work with your department on our shared goals of making our roads safer, while making trucking an appealing and sustainable career for professional drivers.”