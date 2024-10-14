Stormie Janzen recognized by ATA for unwavering commitment to the trucking industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Stormie Janzen, Total Transportation of Mississippi’s vice president of safety and recruiting, has been honored for her tireless work and dedication to advocacy on behalf of the trucking industry with the 2024 Cathy Evans Highway to Victory Award.

“Stormie’s advocacy has been instrumental in ensuring truckers’ voices are heard, and her efforts have directly benefited America’s supply chains,” said Ed Gilroy, ATA chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “When ATA needed help putting pressure on key Members of Congress to advance a crucial legislative initiative, this industry leader worked with colleagues and State Trucking Associations to lead a grassroots movement to push our bill forward. When that bill becomes law, it will be due in no small part to her invaluable support.”

According to the ATA, Janzen has a long record of advancing trucking’s agenda dating from her time as an ATA staffer to her current role as a leader at Total Transportation of Mississippi. She is an active ATA member, sitting on the Federation’s Safety Policy Committee, Controlled Substances Subcommittee, Driver Health & Wellness Subcommittee, Membership Committee and ATA’s Women in Motion Council.

Janzen has been with TOTAL Transportation since 2019. She is responsible for leading the teams responsible for recruiting and developing a safety-focused fleet. Prior to joining TOTAL, she spent two and a half decades working in and around Washington D.C. for the American Trucking Associations and the United States Senate. Her experience with various people and organizations gave her a keen ability to look for the right talent to join TOTAL and aptly instruct them.

Janzen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy and English from the University of South Alabama.

Named for longtime ATA lobbyist Cathy Evans, the Highway to Victory Award is presented annually to an ATA member who has made significant contributions to the Federation’s advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels.

Past winners include:

John Chipman Jr., Chipman Relocation & Logistics.

Mike Card, Combined Transport Inc.

Robert Low, Prime Inc.

Randy Guillot, Triple G Express.

Robert Haag, Perfect Transportation.

Greer Woodruff, JB Hunt.

Derek Leathers, Werner Enterprises Inc.

Brian Parke, Maine Motor Transport Association.