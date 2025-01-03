Arkansas DOT worker killed on highway Thursday

HUMNOKE, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is investigating the death of an Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) worker who was killed in an accident on Thursday around 10 a.m.
In a news release, the ASP identified the victim as Charles “Tony” Glover, 39, an ARDOT employee from Jacksonville, Ark. was struck and killed by the driver of a 2025 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound on State Highway 13, south of Humnoke in Lonoke County. At the time of the accident, Glover was filling potholes in the roadway behind a stopped ARDOT dump truck.
The driver of the Sequoia failed to stop, fatally striking Glover.
