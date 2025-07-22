NMFTA implements NMFC changes

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA) has announced recently what it called “the successful implementation of one of the most significant updates to the National Motor Freight Classification (NMFC) system in its nearly 90-year history.”

Those changes—released under Docket 2025-1—officially went into effect on July 19, 2025.

The changes mark how less-than-truckload (LTL) freight is classified, rated, and understood.

To support the industry in navigating these updates, NMFTA also debuted ClassIT+™ on July 15, 2025. This digital classification platform was designed to make LTL freight classification more scalable, accessible, intuitive, and precise. ClassIT+ replaces the legacy ClassIT tool and serves as the exclusive new home for NMFC data moving forward.

“These updates reflect years of thoughtful analysis and engagement with our members and LTL stakeholders,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “The modernized classification system better aligns with how goods are packaged and shipped today, while still supporting fairness and consistency across the supply chain.”

“As a carrier, we see firsthand how misclassifications and outdated interpretations can create inefficiencies for everyone involved. With the launch of ClassIT+, NMFTA is giving carriers, shippers, and 3PLs a much-needed tool to simplify classification and ensure accuracy from the start,” said Clete Cordero, chairman for NMFTA and vice president of pricing & traffic for Southeastern Freight Lines which is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

“We know change can create uncertainty, and our goal with ClassIT+ is to remove barriers and support users with the tools they need to succeed,” said Joe Ohr, chief operating officer for NMFTA. “Whether you’re classifying freight daily or occasionally, ClassIT+ brings clarity to a system that’s evolved to meet today’s shipping realities regardless of your role.”

To learn more about the changes introduced in Docket 2025-1 and to access educational resources, visit www.nmfcchanges.com.