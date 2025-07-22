Diesel prices continue to move upward

Diesel prices are continuing to trend upward.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported this week that the national average price jumped again, this time by nearly six cents from $3.758 to $3.812.

While most regions jumped by only two or three cents, the Gulf Coast Region rose by more than seven cents per gallon from $3.403 to $3.476

The Midwest Region rose by more than six cents per gallon from $3.733 to $3.795. That region remained exactly unchanged in last week’s report compared to two weeks ago.

The Rocky Mountain and West Coast Regions also jumped by more than five cents per gallon. The Rocky Mountains rose from $3.713 to $3.770.

The West Coast Region rose from $4.498 to $4.542.