Are carriers optimistic about trucking industry’s future?

BOISE, Idaho — With a new presidential administration has taken hold, and the trucking industry appears to be in the throws of change, is there cause for optimism from carriers?

Some say yes.

In fact, a new, national truckstop.com survey of over 500 freight carriers shows that 60% of professional drivers feel optimistic about the future of the trucking industry.

Why?

Those drivers, according to the survey, are citing major gains in fraud prevention, route optimization, and comfort with AI-powered tools. The survey, released by truckstop.com on Tuesday as part of its 30th anniversary, “explores how carriers use technology to work more efficiently, more securely, and with greater confidence in the road ahead,” according to a media release.

“What we found is that carriers are adopting technology faster than ever, and they’re seeing the results,” said Todd Waldron, Vice President of Carrier Experience. “From stronger fraud prevention to smarter routing, tools like the ones we’re building are giving carriers more confidence and control over their operations.”

Survey results show that carriers are experiencing widespread improvements throughout the industry. Over half say fraud prevention efforts have improved significantly, and nearly 60% say using a paid load board is much easier today than when they first started. Carriers agree by a wide margin that technological changes are not only making decision-making faster, simpler, and more reliable, but are having a bigger impact than regulatory changes, compliance rules, fluctuations in supply and demand, or even equipment improvements

The survey indicates that new technologies are having a positive impact on carriers, and they are embracing the change. Nearly 70% of drivers, including 79% of those under 35, say they feel comfortable using emerging tools and technologies. This trend suggests a workforce primed for continued innovation, including AI, telematics, predictive maintenance, and more.

“What’s exciting about our findings today is that they suggest trucking is becoming more open to the kinds of ongoing innovations that deliver real value to the men and women behind the wheel,” Waldron said. “Whether we’re talking about electronic logging devices and transportation management systems or AI-powered telematics and predictive maintenance, we’re seeing rapid acceleration in an era where we expect to see big advances that truly benefit the carriers we serve.”

Respondents pointed to load availability, fuel costs, and emerging technologies when asked about the biggest influences on the industry in the next five years. Route optimization ranked as the most promising use of AI, followed by AI-assisted dispatch and predictive maintenance.