Ryder makes Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2025

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is being recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2025.

“There’s a reason we consistently earn top marks on Fortune’s corporate reputation report card for attributes like workforce development, innovation, and product excellence,” said Robert Sanchez, chairman, CEO, Ryder. “For 13 years, this recognition is a testament to Ryder’s unwavering commitment to our employees, the value of investing in cutting-edge solutions, and the trust our customers place in us to keep their supply chains moving.”

10+ Years of Recognition

This is the 13th consecutive year Ryder has been recognized, further solidifying its reputation for excellence in the trucking, transportation and logistics category, according to a company press release.

Representing more than 50 industries globally, this year’s list identifies the top-rated companies most respected by their peers. The annual list is based on a corporate reputation survey asking executives, directors, and analysts to assess companies against nine criteria, from investment value and people management to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent. To be included on the list, a company must rank in the top half of its industry in the survey.

Ryder has been recognized as a top employer and industry leader, earning accolades from Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2025 and 2024, America’s Greatest Workplaces in 2024, and America’s Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023.