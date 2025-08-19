TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices fall again

By Bruce Guthrie -
After falling by nearly five cents per gallon last week, the US Energy Information Administration say that prices dropped again.

After falling by nearly five cents per gallon last week, the US Energy Information Administration say that prices dropped by four cents this week from $3.754 to $3.713 on average.

Every region in the country showed a decrease.

The largest drops came from the Gulf Coast Region which fell from $3.397 to $3.340. That comes after being one of the largest drops last week as well when the region decreased by nearly five cents per gallon.

The Midwest Region also saw a nearly five-cent decrease in its price per gallon from $3.747 to $3.702. That also nearly matches last week’s decrease for that region.

The West Coast less California Region dropped from $4.148 to $4.094 per gallon.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

