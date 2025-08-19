Diesel prices fall again

Diesel prices took another dip this week.

After falling by nearly five cents per gallon last week, the US Energy Information Administration say that prices dropped by four cents this week from $3.754 to $3.713 on average.

Every region in the country showed a decrease.

The largest drops came from the Gulf Coast Region which fell from $3.397 to $3.340. That comes after being one of the largest drops last week as well when the region decreased by nearly five cents per gallon.

The Midwest Region also saw a nearly five-cent decrease in its price per gallon from $3.747 to $3.702. That also nearly matches last week’s decrease for that region.

The West Coast less California Region dropped from $4.148 to $4.094 per gallon.