Indiana traffic blitz nets 126 truck violations

INDIANA — On April 11, the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) conducted a focused enforcement blitz on U.S. 30 from the Illinois state line to the Ohio state line.

“The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division remains committed to ensuring commercial vehicles remain compliant with applicable laws and regulations,” said Sgt. Dale Turner. “Focused efforts like this raise both awareness and voluntarily compliance with those law and regulations.”

The Lowell, Bremen and Ft. Wayne Posts also assisted. CVED primarily focuses on trucks over 10,000 lbs. and the enforcement of federal and state laws that pertain specifically to those vehicles. Lowell conducted its own blitz in 2024.

This blitz focused on the top 10 crash causation factors:

392.2FC – Following too closely.

392.2C – Failure to obey a traffic control device.

392.2LC – Improper/unsafe lane change.

392.2S – Excessive speeding and speeding too fast for conditions.

392.2Y – Failure to yield right of way.

392.3 – Operating a CMV while Ill or Fatigued.

392.16 – Failure to wear a seatbelt while operating a CMV.

392-71A – Using/equipping a CMV with a radar detector.

392.80 – Texting while driving a CMV.

392.82 – Hand-held cell phone use in a CMV.

Results

The blitz resulted in some notable occurrences including the finding of two criminal defendants. Other highlights include:

47 speeding violations (15 tickets, 32 warnings).

7 seatbelt violations.

43 other violations.

29 level 3 truck inspections.

10 level 2 truck inspections.

3 level 1 truck inspections.

126 total truck violations noted in those inspections.

For more information on the Indiana State Police CVED, please visit https://www.in.gov/isp/commands/commercial-vehicle-enforcement/