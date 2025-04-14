Volvo recalls over 5,000 trucks

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2023-2026 VN trucks.
The recall includes approximately 5,257 trucks.
“Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2023-2026 new VN trucks,” the NHTSA said. “The hazard switch back lighting may become inoperative. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, ‘Controls and Displays.'”
Dealers will update the vehicle master control unit (VMCU) software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 1. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks’ customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks’ number for this recall is RVXX2503.
Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.