FleetPride hosts congressional delegations to advocate for REPAIR Act

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride, the nation’s largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service, separately welcomed U.S. Reps Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., and Rick W. Allen, R-Ga. to five of its locations recently to discuss legislation that would ensure owners maintain access to their vehicle’s data.

According to a news release, the purpose of the congressional delegation visits was twofold:

Emphasizing FleetPride’s Purpose — As a critical link in the transportation industry and in the country’s supply chain, FleetPride ensures that trucks and trailers are well-maintained, enabling goods to flow smoothly across the nation.

Advocating for H.R. 906, the REPAIR Act — During their visits, the members of Congress engaged in discussions about the importance of H.R. 906. This legislation aims to ensure vehicle owners have access to data relating to their motor vehicles, critical repair information and tools, and to provide choices for the maintenance, service and repair of their vehicles.

FleetPride Senior Vice President and General Counsel Baron Oursler expressed his appreciation for the congressional visits.

“We understand how busy our elected officials are and are grateful for their interest in our business,” he said. “When trucks roll smoothly, businesses thrive. Our focus on service and parts contributes significantly to our economic vitality as a country.”

Oursler added: “FleetPride’s dedication to excellence aligns with the Congressional strategic vision for a robust transportation network. H.R. 906 is a big step in that direction, and we appreciate these leaders taking the time to hear our views on this important piece of legislation.”