Truckers arrested after road rage results in stabbing, Indiana police say

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — On the morning of Saturday, April 6, detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg, Indiana, reported that they were investigating a road rage incident between two truck drivers that led to a stabbing on Interstate 65.

Around 10:45 a.m., 911 dispatch learned of a possible road rage incident involving two truck drivers: One driving a purple Freightliner semi and the other driving a white Volvo semi and trailer.

The police report stated that the two trucks were allegedly passing and “brake-checking” each other on I-65 heading northbound a few miles south of the Henryville exit. Detectives were then dispatched to the rest stop near the area where the incident took place.

Once at the scene, detectives noticed one of the truck drivers was stabbed multiple times — allegedly by the other. The detectives quickly called for a medical helicopter to transport the driver to the University Hospital in Louisville for his wounds.

The detectives gathered more information about the incident and identified the victim as Daniel Andrews of Springfield, Missouri.

The second driver, who was stopped later after fleeing the scene of the stabbing, was identified as Lyndon Smith of Gadsden, Alabama. Additional information led the detectives to believe that both drivers pulled off at the northbound Henryville on-ramp and were involved in a physical altercation.

Smith was then arrested for false informing, which is a class A misdemeanor. Andrews was also arrested after his release from the hospital. He is charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon (level five felony), battery resulting in bodily injury (level six felony), criminal recklessness (level six felony) and aggressive driving (class A misdemeanor).

Anyone who witnessed the physical altercation should contact the Sellersburg Post at (812) 246-5424.