I-70 accident sends two to hospital after semi crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — On Oct. 30 at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post investigated a semi tractor-trailer rollover near the fourteen-mile marker eastbound, that sent two individuals to the hospital.
According to an ISP press release, preliminary investigation by Trooper Caleb Hughes indicated that a 2024 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by Kumar Mukesh, age 39, of Jurupa Valley, Calif., was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the fourteen-mile marker when, for an unknown reason, Mukesh’s vehicle ran off the interstate and into the median. The semi continued to travel quickly into the median, rolling over on the driver’s side. Mukesh and a passenger in the semi were transported to local hospitals due to injuries that they received from the accident. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.
Assisting Agencies: Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Riley Fire Department, Honey Creek Fire Department, Trans Care, Air EVAC and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.