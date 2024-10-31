TheTrucker.com
The Nation

I-70 accident sends two to hospital after semi crash

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   I-70 accident sends two to hospital after semi crash
Reading Time: < 1 minute
I-70 accident sends two to hospital after semi crash
Interstate 70 semi rollover accident sends two to the hospital. (Photo courtesy ISP)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. On Oct. 30 at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post investigated a semi tractor-trailer rollover near the fourteen-mile marker eastbound, that sent two individuals to the hospital.

According to an ISP press release, preliminary investigation by Trooper Caleb Hughes indicated that a 2024 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by Kumar Mukesh, age 39, of Jurupa Valley, Calif., was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near the fourteen-mile marker when, for an unknown reason, Mukesh’s vehicle ran off the interstate and into the median.  The semi continued to travel quickly into the median, rolling over on the driver’s side.  Mukesh and a passenger in the semi were transported to local hospitals due to injuries that they received from the accident.  The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Assisting Agencies:  Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, Riley Fire Department, Honey Creek Fire Department, Trans Care, Air EVAC and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE