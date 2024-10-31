Overpass Overload: 18-Wheeler hangs off overpass after accident in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — According to the Fort Worth Police Department, several lanes are closed on I-35W after a tractor-trailer drove over a guardrail on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35W at Everman Parkway shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said the tractor was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail; the 18-wheeler went partially over the guardrail, leaving it hanging from the overpass.

According to police, the driver was safely extricated with minor injuries. The names of those involved and the trucking company name have not been officially released,

The two right northbound lanes are closed while officers investigate the accident and work to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge, police said. The far left lane of travel remains open.

This is an on-going story.