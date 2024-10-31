TheTrucker.com
Overpass Overload: 18-Wheeler hangs off overpass after accident in Fort Worth

By Dana Guthrie -
An 18-wheeler was seen dangling from an overpass on I-35W in Fort Worth Thursday morning after an accident. (Photo courtesy Becca Parrott/DFW Scanner via Facebook)

FORT WORTH, Texas According to the Fort Worth Police Department, several lanes are closed on I-35W after a tractor-trailer drove over a guardrail on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35W at Everman Parkway shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said the tractor was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and struck the guardrail; the 18-wheeler went partially over the guardrail, leaving it hanging from the overpass.

According to police, the driver was safely extricated with minor injuries. The names of those involved and the trucking company name have not been officially released,

The two right northbound lanes are closed while officers investigate the accident and work to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge, police said. The far left lane of travel remains open.

This is an on-going story.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

