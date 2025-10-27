One person dead after crash with Kenworth in Arkansas

KIRBY, Ark. — One person is dead after a head-on collision in Pike County, Arkansas that involved an 18-wheeler.
According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Alex Dean Faulkner, 27, of Dierks, Ark. died when his Chevrolet Impala hit a 2024 Kenworth head-on on Highway 70 near Kirby in Pike County.
ASP’s report states that Faulkner was attempting to pass another vehicle and collided with the Kenworth.
Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
