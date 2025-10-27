TheTrucker.com
One person dead after crash with Kenworth in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie
One person is dead after a head-on collision in Pike County, Arkansas that involved an 18-wheeler.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatal crash summary, Alex Dean Faulkner, 27, of Dierks, Ark. died when his Chevrolet Impala hit a 2024 Kenworth head-on on Highway 70 near Kirby in Pike County.

ASP’s report states that Faulkner was attempting to pass another vehicle and collided with the Kenworth.

Weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
