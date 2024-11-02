STG Logistics gets a boost by promoting two key executives

CHICAGO, Ill. — STG Logistics has promoted Troy Tibbetts to the role of COO and Salvatore DiDonato to executive vice president and CIO with both leaders expected bring significant logistics and supply chain experience to their new roles, as well as a deep understanding of the depth and breadth of STG Logistics as an organization.

“Our ability to promote from within showcases the strength of our team,” said Geoff Anderman, STG Logistics president and COO. “Troy and Salvatore’s leadership will be instrumental in driving new ideas, strengthening collaboration and positioning us for future success.”

Tibbetts, previously the executive vice president of sales and marketing at STG Logistics, steps into his new role with over 20 years of leadership experience in transportation and logistics.

“We’re creating something unique here at STG, with a strong focus on growing our business and continually enhancing the value we deliver to our customers,” Tibbetts said.

According to a company press release, Tibbetts has been a pivotal leader across both operations and sales, contributing significantly to the growth and success of industry-leading organizations. Prior to joining STG through the acquisition of XPO’s Intermodal division, he held key leadership roles at XPO Logistics and AP-Moller Maersk, where he honed his expertise in complex logistics and operational excellence.

DiDonato, executive vice president and CIO, has been with STG Logistics for nearly a decade. His leadership is instrumental in aligning the company’s business initiatives with its strategic objectives, according to the release. Before joining STG, DiDonato held key leadership roles at Xaxis, Verisk Analytics, and Lineage Logistics.

“I’m excited to continue collaborating across our product lines and focus on optimizing our technology platforms to enhance our port-to-door services,” DiDonato said.