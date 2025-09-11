Southeastern Freight Lines’ Pensacola Service Center celebrates 35 years of service

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is celebrating 35 years of “Quality Without Question” service at its Pensacola, Fla. service center.

“The recent relocation and expansion of our Pensacola service center will greatly enhance operations and customer service in the years to come,” said Derrick Battle, service center manager. “It’s upgrades, including expanded office and dispatch areas, a new fuel bay and propane filling site, a break room four times the size of the original, a bunk house and an appointment warehouse, position us to fuel growth down the line. Our dedicated team of associates continue to drive the success of the facility, and the facility enhancements ensure they have the tools and environment needed to meet growing customer demand. We’re proud to continue delivering reliable, next-day freight solutions — the bread and butter of Southeastern Freight Lines.”

A New Location, Same Quality

“The Pensacola service center, which originally opened in 1990 with 47 dock doors and 15 associates, relocated in June 2025 to a new facility at 6650 N. W Street, boasting 86 dock doors, a team of 60 associates and enhanced amenities,” SEFL said. “The increased dock capacity helps meet evolving customer needs and improve operational efficiency, while the upgraded amenities are designed to support the wellness, growth and development of Pensacola associates.”

Honoring SEFL Legends

To commemorate this significant milestone, the Pensacola service center is honoring four Linehaul Drivers who have worked at Pensacola for over three decades:

Thomas Aliff.

Randy Ballard.

David Hawkins.

Alfred Witt.

“Their long-standing commitment to providing quality service has played a pivotal role in establishing Southeastern as a cornerstone of the Pensacola area and its surrounding communities,” SEFL said.

Community Impact

“Since its establishment, the service center has made a meaningful impact in the Pensacola community through its Southeastern Serves initiative – a program dedicated to giving back to communities across Southeastern’s footprint by having associates of all levels get involved with providing for the less fortunate,” SEFL said. “Pensacola associates have donated time and resources in partnership with organizations such as Queiana’s Way Foundation, which provides school supplies to young students in need.”

The Pensacola service center was the 27th service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since its founding in 1950. The company now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico and has undergone numerous upgrades in trucks and trucking technologies.