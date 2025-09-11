Truckers have been shouting at Washington for years. Is Capitol Hill finally listening?

A number of new legislative actions have the trucking industry keeping a close eye on Washington.

For decades, truckers and groups representing the trucking industry have been making their voices heard on Capitol Hill. According to a number of trucking related legislative actions, it seems that Washington may finally be paying attention.

Frivolous Lawsuits

On Wednesday, Representatives Mike Collins, Tom Tiffany, Brandon Gill and Harriet Hageman introduced the Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act. The legislation is designed to reduce frivolous lawsuits and protect employers from having to waste money defending against bogus claims.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) commended the group for introducing the legislation.

“When frivolous lawsuits are filed to shake down honest trucking companies, hardworking truckers and consumers pay the price,” said Henry Hanscom senior vice president of legislative affairs, ATA.” “The Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act would turn the tables on those who pervert our justice system for profit by ensuring that unscrupulous lawyers—not their victims—bear the consequences of frivolous claims. The trucking industry strongly supports this commonsense reform championed by Congressman Collins to restore fairness in the courtroom and protect job creators.”

According to the ATA, federal rules requiring sanctions for frivolous lawsuits were weakened in 1993, which resulted in increased lawsuit abuse. The legislation would reinstate mandatory sanctions for lawyers who use this tactic in federal court.

“The Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act would restore accountability to the U.S. legal system by providing penalties against filing frivolous lawsuits,” ATA said.

Specifically, the bill:

Reinstates sanctions for the violation of Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which was originally intended to deter frivolous lawsuits by sanctioning the offending party.

Ensures that judges impose monetary sanctions against lawyers who file frivolous lawsuits, including the attorney’s fees and costs incurred by the victim of the frivolous lawsuit.

Reverses the 1993 amendments to Rule 11 that allow parties and their attorneys to avoid sanctions for making frivolous claims by withdrawing them within 21 days after a motion for sanctions has been served.

Safer Truckers Act of 2025

The Safe Truckers Act of 2025 sponsored by Sen. Ashley Hill of Florida would amend title 49 of the United States Code, to require that commercial driver’s licenses be restricted to United States citizens, lawful permanent residents and individuals authorized by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to engage in employment in the United States that includes driving a commercial motor vehicle and for other purposes.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma.

If passed it would also address reporting requirements and withholding amounts for non-compliance.

“The State may issue a commercial driver’s license to an individual only if the individual is a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States or is authorized by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to engage in employment in the United States that includes driving a commercial motor vehicle,” the bill states.

English Language Proficiency

It also addresses English Language Proficiency Requirements and reporting.

Regarding reporting requirements, the bill states, “Not later than 180 days after the date of enactment of this paragraph, and by December 31 of each year thereafter, the State shall submit to the Secretary a report describing the policies and actions of the State to uphold and enforce the English-language proficiency requirements for drivers of commercial motor vehicles, as described in section 391.11(b)(2) of title 49, Code of Federal Regulations (or a successor regulation).”

The bill was introduced in the wake of a deadly accident in Florida on Aug. 12.

Harjinder Singh, an undocumented trucker, allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County. His trailer jackknifed, blocking the northbound lanes, leading to a collision with a minivan, killing all three people inside. Singh, who faces three manslaughter charges and three counts of vehicular homicide. He faces up to 90 years in prison before deportation. He was also allegedly unable to pass an ELP test after the accident.

Weigh Station Enforcement to Intercept and Guard Highways (WEIGH) Act

Additional trucking legislation coming out of Florida was also introduced this week.

Florida Rep. Byron Donald’s WEIGH Act would codify President Donald Trump’s April 28 executive order, and would allow the DOT to utilize weigh stations along federal highways to enforce English proficiency requirements.

New Guidance to Enforce ELP Requirement for Truckers

In May, Duffy signed an order announcing new trucking legislation guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators.

“America First means safety first,” Duffy said. “Americans are a lot safer on roads alongside truckers who can understand and interpret our traffic signs. This common-sense change ensures the penalty for failure to comply is more than a slap on the wrist.”

Compliance Failures will be Placed Out-of-Service

Under the new guidance, commercial motor vehicle drivers who fail to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) longstanding ELP requirements will be placed out-of-service.

This new guidance is in line with Trump’s April Executive Order to strengthen highway safety by ensuring that all commercial drivers are properly qualified and proficient in English.

Trucker Bathroom Access Act

In April, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act, bipartisan legislation was introduced by U.S. Representatives Troy Nehls and Chrissy Houlahan to ensure that truckers have access to restroom facilities when they are picking up or delivering cargo.

“Over 70% of America’s freight is exclusively carried by trucks, yet every single day…truck drivers are forced to ‘hold it’ because they aren’t allowed access to the restroom when picking up or delivering freight,” said Todd Spencer, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association president. “OOIDA and our 150,000 members thank Representatives Nehls and Houlahan for showing tremendous leadership on this issue and we look forward to working with them and our coalition partners to get this commonsense, bipartisan legislation signed into law.”