Transflo partners with Predictive Coach to provide groundbreaking driver safety technology 

TAMPA, Fla. — July 17 Transflo, has formed a formal strategic partnership with Predictive Coach in order for the companies to offer telematics-based coaching driven by real data to its trusted customers.

“As Predictive Coach continues to innovate and refine its proprietary technology, we have sought a partner to elevate our business to unprecedented heights,” said CEO of Predictive Coach, Jerome Toliver. “Transflo’s unwavering dedication to enhancing customer value has shown that they are the ideal collaborator to help us achieve our ambitious objectives.”

According to a July 17 press release, Predictive Coach provides game-changing behavior-based driver training to coach drivers and automate safety programs with the use of a fleet’s existing telematics data. Unlike many comparable driver education programs, Predictive Coach automatically assigns driver training based on the tendencies captured by GPS and video telematics.

Predictive Coach provides concise, interactive micro-training lessons that are accessible on any device, significantly reducing the training workload for management. The company effectively addresses three major pain points often faced by fleets of all sizes:

Tailored Coaching: Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all approaches, Predictive Coach customizes training based on individual driver behavior and existing data.

Efficiency: Courses are designed for swift completion, easy assignment, and streamlined documentation, saving valuable time and resources.

Measurable Impact: Predictive Coach ensures clear and demonstrable ROI and results from driver safety programs, giving fleets the insights they need to drive continuous improvement.

“Transflo is thrilled that its customers will now have the ability to take advantage of Predictive Coach’s trailblazing driver coaching for significant fleet safety improvements and cost savings,” said CEO of Transflo, Renee Krug,