Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. offers new rear door switch option  

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, LLC is now offering a door switch sensor option for its 3000R refrigerated trailer equipped with a Cargobull transport refrigeration unit (TRU).

“Door switches installed on the exterior door are prone to damage when pulling into dock,” said Utility’s President & COO Steve Bennett. “This often leads to corrosion, becomes inoperable, and requires maintenance. The unobstructed location of our new door sensor prevents those issues. Effective door sensors and receiving alerts when doors are open are critical when protecting payload that requires consistent temperature monitoring.”

In a July 17 press release, Utility said that the 3000R continues to maximize performance and optimize thermal efficiency. The new door sensor features a switch hidden in the 3000R stainless steel buck plate and an integrated magnet in the rear swing Barrier Door or on a roll up door. The contact between the switch and magnet when the door is securely closed ensures the 3000R maintains thermal efficiency.

The unique-design door sensor is one of Utility’s trailer integration offerings that work with the Cargobull TRU, an exclusive option for the 3000R. With the new door sensor, drivers are alerted if doors are open when pulling away from docks or shuts off the TRU for more fuel-efficient operation.