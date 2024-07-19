TheTrucker.com
Calexico CBP officers discover cocaine, meth in tractor trailer frame

By Bruce Guthrie -
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico Port Cargo Facility discovered 148.28 pounds of cocaine and 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the frame of a tractor trailer.

CALEXIO, Calif. — It was a banner day for the  U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Authorities say at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, CBP officers conducting primary cargo operations encountered a 47-year-old man driving an empty tractor trailer into the United States from Mexico. CBP officers referred the driver and the tractor trailer for additional inspection.

During secondary inspection, non-intrusive scanning technology was used to perform a thorough scan of the truck. Irregularities within the frame were detected. A cursory inspection was conducted which led to the discovery of a non-factory compartment within the frame.

CBP officers examined the false compartment discovering and extracting a total of 56 packages concealed within. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as cocaine and methamphetamine. A total of 148.28 pounds of cocaine and 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers.

“Our dedicated CBP officers used their keen instincts and thorough inspection techniques to uncover these dangerous narcotics hidden in a non-factory compartment of the trailer frame,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. “This significant seizure exemplifies our proactive approach in our border protection measures while ensuring the smooth facilitation of lawful trade and travel.”

The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and tractor trailer were seized by CBP officers.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

CBP officers seized 148.28 pounds of cocaine and 12.08 pounds of methamphetamine that was concealed within the frame of a tractor trailer.
(COURTESY CBP)
Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

