Alleged interstate genital flasher said he needed excitement in his life

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Truckers have some very interesting stories.

A common story relates to the behavior of other drivers on the road.

One man told Iowa police that the reason he allegedly flashed his genitals at other drivers was because he needed excitement in his life.

The story was reported by Iowa TV station KCRG stating that Danan Ary, 30, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

Citing a criminal complaint, drivers reportedly saw Ary standing at the back of his car as he exposed his genitals to oncoming drivers.

Court files allege Ary did this two days in a row.

The first incident is listed on Oct. 14 around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Oxford.

The second incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the northbound lane of Interstate 380 near North Liberty.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy said Ary admitted to the offense and said that he was “fulfilling an ‘excitement’ that was currently missing in his ‘blah’ life.”