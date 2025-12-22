ALEA kicks off ’12 Days of Safety’

As the holidays quickly apporach the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has kicked off its annual “12 Days of Safety” campaign, which it calls a “festive, interactive public-safety initiative designed to keep everyone safe from the first day of winter through New Year’s Day.”

The press release detailing the announcement was issued last week.

The campaign began Sunday, Dec. 21, and runs through New Year’s Day and highlights one safety theme each day.

ALEA said through daily social media posts, photos, videos and reminders, it will “combine holiday cheer with life-saving messages aimed at reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.”

“This time of year should be about making memories, not responding to tragedies that could have been prevented,” said ALEA Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor. “Our 12 Days of Safety campaign is meant to be engaging and lighthearted, but the message is serious — simple, smart decisions save lives. We want everyone to arrive safely and start the new year surrounded by the people they love.”

A daily countdown to safety

Each day of the campaign focuses on a timely safety topic aligned with how Alabamians typically travel, shop and celebrate during the holidays:

• Day 1 – Dec. 21: Know Before You Go! Winter officially begins. Drivers are encouraged to check forecasts, vehicle readiness and road conditions before heading out.

• Day 2 – Dec. 22: Merry and Bright — but Alert! Staying visible and aware in busy parking lots, shopping areas and crosswalks.

• Day 3 – Dec. 23: Take It Easy on the Eggnog Tips on planning ahead, choosing sober rides and avoiding impaired driving.

• Day 4 – Dec. 24: Don’t Be a Grinch Behind the Wheel Patience, courtesy and sharing the road as holiday travel peaks.

• Day 5 – Dec. 25: Buckle Up, Buttercup! Seat belts save lives — every seat, every trip, every time.

• Day 6 – Dec. 26: Don’t Drive in a “Holidaze” Recognizing fatigue and preventing drowsy driving after long days and late nights.

• Day 7 – Dec. 27: No After-Holiday Deals Behind the Wheel A reminder to put phones down and avoid distracted driving amid holiday errands and New Year’s Eve travel.

• Day 8 – Dec. 28: Precious Cargo Ensuring children are properly secured in age- and weight-appropriate car seats.

• Day 9 – Dec. 29: Finding the Right Seat for Safety Booster seat reminders for children who have outgrown car seats but still need protection.

• Day 10 – Dec. 30: Give the Gift of Safety Teen driver reminders, including Alabama’s Graduated Driver License (GDL) Law.

• Day 11 – Dec. 31: Some Accessories Don’t Go with Your Party Dress New Year’s Eve impaired-driving prevention and safe-celebration tips.

• Day 12 – Jan. 1: Oh, Deer! Extra caution on rural roads, especially at night, due to increased wildlife activity.

“ALEA Troopers see firsthand how quickly a moment of celebration can turn into a lifetime of loss,” said Colonel Jonathan Archer, Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). “Every reminder we share during this campaign is driven by one goal – zero lives lost. If these messages cause even one person to slow down, buckle up or make a safer choice, then this effort has made a real difference.”

Encouraging Community Engagement

Participating in the campaign could include:

• Sharing daily safety posts with friends and family

• Participating in interactive polls, quizzes and reminders

• Posting photos using campaign hashtags such as #12DaysOfSafety and #ALEAProtects

Ongoing Enforcement and Visibility

While the campaign emphasizes education and prevention, ALEA said it will also maintain a strong enforcement presence throughout the holiday travel period.

“All available ALEA troopers will be actively patrolling roadways statewide from Dec. 22 through Jan. 2, focusing on deterring dangerous driving behaviors such as impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt violations, the release stated. “In the Montgomery area and surrounding communities, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Montgomery Area Crime Suppression (MACS) unit will continue targeted enforcement efforts, including traffic stops and proactive patrols in high-crime areas.”