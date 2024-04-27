ATA Safety Management Council awards industry’s best

PHOENIX — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Safety Management Council (SMC) has honored several distinguished fleets and industry leaders for their commitment to safety on the highway and in the workplace.
“Safety is at the heart of our industry, and these carriers and professionals embody this principle consistently,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “I want to congratulate these valued members of our industry for their commitment to safety and professionalism.”
The winners were recognized at ATA’s 2024 Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition in Phoenix.
Those receiving awards were:
- 2023 ATA National Safety Director of the Year — Steven Garrish, vice president of safety and compliance at Old Dominion Freight Line
- ATA President’s Trophy — Over 100 Million Miles, Pitt Ohio of Pittsburgh; Between 25 and 100 million miles, TCW Inc of Nashville
- Under 25 Million Miles — J.W. Didado Electric of Akron, Ohio
- 2023 ATA National Driver of the Year — David Wolford, Continental Express
- 2023 Excellence in Safety — Arkansas Trucking Association
“SMC is pleased to honor this year’s winners — all of whom play an important role in building our industry’s safety culture,” said SMC Executive Director Jacob Pierce. “Motor carriers, state association executives and our drivers do critical work in promoting and improving safety across our industry, and we thank them all for their commitment.”
