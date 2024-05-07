Hell’s Kitchen Hiccup: NYPD cruiser slams into big rig, injuring 4 officers

NEW YORK — Four New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were injured on May 7 after their cruiser struck a tractor-trailer in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, according to police.
The officers were responding to a call around 5:30 a.m. when the cruiser slammed into the 18-wheeler at West 58th Street and Eighth Avenue, just south of Columbus Circle, the NYPD said.
The front of the cruiser was totaled in the crash, and initial investigation shows that the cruiser T-boned the truck’s trailer.
According to the NYPD, all four officers walked away with minor injuries but were taken to hospitals as a precaution.
The truck driver was not hurt.
