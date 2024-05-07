TheTrucker.com
Hell’s Kitchen Hiccup: NYPD cruiser slams into big rig, injuring 4 officers

By John Worthen -
The front of this New York Police Department cruiser is smashed after it collided with an 18-wheeler on the morning of May 7, 2024,  in Manhattan. (Courtesy: NYPD)

NEW YORK — Four New York Police Department (NYPD) officers were injured on May 7 after their cruiser struck a tractor-trailer in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan, according to police.

The officers were responding to a call around 5:30 a.m. when the cruiser slammed into the 18-wheeler at West 58th Street and Eighth Avenue, just south of Columbus Circle, the NYPD said.

The front of the cruiser was totaled in the crash, and initial investigation shows that the cruiser T-boned the truck’s trailer.

According to the NYPD, all four officers walked away with minor injuries but were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

The truck driver was not hurt.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

