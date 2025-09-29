CBP makes $2.8 million drug bust at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — Two separate drug busts in two different big rigs yielded more than $2 million worth of drugs last week for the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) according to a media release.

CBP at the Laredo Port of Entry reportedly seized hard narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that totaled over $2,852,000 in street value.

“Our CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry continue to demonstrate exceptional vigilance and dedication in safeguarding our communities from the dangers of illegal narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The interception of over $2.8 million in hard narcotics in these two enforcement actions underscores our commitment to disrupting criminal organizations and protecting the public from harmful substances. These seizures are a testament to the hard work, training, and expertise of our frontline personnel.”

The first seizure occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2025 Freightliner truck manifesting express consignment shipments for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered two separate shipments containing a total of 9.92 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics have a street value of $91,224.

The second seizure occurred on Thursday, Sept. 25 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2025 Kenworth tractor hauling a trailer with a shipment of stone bricks for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 206.79 pounds of alleged cocaine within the commodity. The narcotics had a street value of $2,761,096.

The narcotics seized in both seizures had a combined street value of $2,852,320.