CBP San Diego Sector reports dramatic reduction in apprehensions

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A press release issued on Monday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) San Diego Sector reported a significant reduction in illegal border crossings.

Through the first two months of the new fiscal year, the sector has recorded 1,793 apprehensions, according to its report.

“This figure represents a 93% decrease over the same period from one year prior, when the sector had already recorded 24,735 apprehensions,” CBP stated. “This low level of activity has not been seen in the sector since the 1960s.”

Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre stated in the release that he attributes the success to a combination of factors, beginning with stronger border security policies noting that ending the practice of releasing people into the U.S. who illegally entered has been “a game changer.”

“By no longer releasing people into the U.S., we have removed the incentive for those considering illegal entry via smuggling routes,” De La Torre said. “We no longer have people illegally entering and surrendering to agents, expecting to be released, which allows Border Patrol agents to return to patrol and interdiction efforts rather than processing and releasing hundreds of illegal aliens a day.”

De La Torre also said support from the U.S. Attorney’s Office to prosecute people for illegal entry, along with expedited removals, has created an effective deterrent.

“Less money is going to the criminal organizations that facilitate human smuggling and generate violence in Mexico,” he said. “We are now seeing far fewer people being exploited and endangering their lives by using criminal smuggling networks to illegally enter the country.”

Additionally De La Torre stated in the release that he attributes increased border wall infrastructure and technology; strategic collaborations with local, state and federal agencies; and joint efforts with international partners and the Department of War as “key factors to this success.”

He also noted the sector is currently adding approximately 14 miles of additional barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border in the eastern portion of its area of responsibility.

The sector is reportedly also off to a strong start in narcotics seizures, De La Torre said. San Diego Sector reportedly seized 11,311 pounds of methamphetamine in Fiscal Year 2025 which ended last Oct. 1.

So far this fiscal year, the sector has taken 970 pounds of methamphetamine, 555 pounds of cocaine and 113 pounds of fentanyl off the streets in the first two months of FY 2026.

“This significant reduction in illegal border crossings underscores the value of strong border security policy and a whole-of-government approach,” said De La Torre. “I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol agents for their relentless efforts to disrupt criminal smuggling networks and keep our nation secure.”