Cops find 998 balls of meth in lettuce shipments in warehouse

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Shipments of produce were a hiding spot for a large amount of meth.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s office in the Western District of Texas, two San Antonio men were arrested Tuesday on criminal charges related to their alleged conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, Justin R. Simmons via press release.

The release cites court documents reporting that Gerardo Pineda-Gallegos and Jose Lopez-Ruiz were identified as distributors of methamphetamine, participating in the transportation, packaging and distribution of narcotics.

A criminal complaint alleges that Pineda-Gallegos and Lopez-Ruiz were at a wholesale produce distribution warehouse on Dec. 15, 2025, where they received large shipments of methamphetamine concealed within fresh produce. The complaint alleges Pineda-Gallegos and Lopez-Ruiz walked in and out of the warehouse multiple times before entering a cargo van and driving to an office space where they stored the methamphetamine that was concealed in the produce shipments. From there, the drugs were prepared for distribution.

On Feb. 3, federal agents from the DEA and FBI, along with the officers from San Antonio Police Department’s High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) unit, executed a court-authorized search warrant on the office space. During the search, agents located approximately 100 boxes containing fresh heads of lettuce. A criminal complaint alleges that the agents searched the lettuce and discovered 998 ball-shaped packages of methamphetamine, with a total weight of approximately 555 kilograms.

Pineda-Gallegos and Lopez-Ruiz were arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, they face 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.