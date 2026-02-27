Country artist seriously injured in New Mexico crash involving semi trucks

Country artist J.D. Graham has been seriously injured in a vehicle accident that reportedly involved two semi trucks.

Graham’s daughter, Destiny, posted on his social media page that her father “was hit by a semi and smashed into another semi on the interstate in the middle of New Mexico.”

While details of the crash are still sketchy, Graham’s daughter further stated on his social media that Graham “can now move all four limbs.”

“This is great news because he couldn’t on scene,” she said. “He is out of it right now, and has a hard time answering questions. He thinks hes in Illinois. Lots of broken things and lots of unknowns right now. However, neurosurgery is coming to talk to us soon.”

Since the accident, Graham’s daughter and family have created a gofundme page.

“On Feb. 24, my dad Jeremy was involved in a very serious accident on the interstate. He was hit by one semi and then slammed into another,” Destiny posted. “The crash was severe, and first responders had to cut him out of his vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then life flighted to a trauma center in Texas, where he is currently being treated.”

Graham posted a video from his hospital bed posted to his page donned in a neck brace say he was “barely alive.”

“Hey folks, here I sit,” Graham said. “I am still discombobulated. Broken back, broken ribs, broken heart. Dog died in the car that was with me. It’s a tragedy. Thank you guys for the support.

Oklahoma native Graham’s early life was marked by a 25-year battle with drug addiction, beginning with a prescription for anxiety at age 11 and spiraling into a world of reckless living. His journey took a pivotal turn in 2017 after a catastrophic car accident led to a five-year prison sentence in Arizona. He recorded his debut album, Razor Wire Sunrise, within the walls of Arizona State Prison.

“You are all amazing and￼ we love you all from the bottom of our hearts for the support that you are giving our dad during this unexpected time,” his daughter wrote. “Please continue to pray. This is a life changing accident and this is terrible seeing the strongest man i know, suffer in any form.

Thank you all for reaching out and we will keep you updated! Love you all!”

Donations to Graham can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/standing-with-jeremy-after-his-severe-accident