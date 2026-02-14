Domestic dispute on I-20 in Georgia leads to deadly officer-involved shooting, shutdown of interstate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 20 in west Georgia, nearly 30 miles west of Atlanta, was shut down for several hours after an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred near the Post Road exit No. 30 and was domestically involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that Jorge Narvaez, 52, of Carrollton, Ga. was shot and killed by Villa Rica, Ga. police following what the agency called a high-speed domestic dispute.

The GBI says police responded to calls around 2:25 p.m. on Friday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a possible road rage incident involving the two cars.

The GBI says Narvaez’s wife and another person were fleeing from him in another vehicle and he followed.

Police located the two vehicles, and the GBI says Narvaez exited his vehicle with the gun, then walked toward his wife’s car and a responding officer.

Two VRPD officers then shot at Narvaez, hitting him multiple times. Narvaez was pronounced dead on scene.

All lanes of Interstate 20 going eastbound was blocked for several hours after the incident.