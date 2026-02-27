Driver admits being distracted in Georgia crash involving big rig

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Traffic was backed up on Thursday morning in Carrolton, Ga., because of a crash involving a car and a semi truck.

Early Thursday morning, the Carrollton Police Department (CPD) issued an alert that the eastbound lanes of the Highway 166 bypass were closed off “due to a serious crash.”

Police say a car ran under the rear end of a semi truck causing injuries to the driver of the car.

CPD issued a statement on its Facebook page that the driver admitted that he had glanced at his phone before crashing into the big rig.

“The driver admitted he was distracted with his phone and ran underneath the 18-wheeler,” CPD stated. “Miraculously, the driver wasn’t more seriously injured and we are SO grateful – because crashes like this often end much differently.”

CPD also took the opportunity to warn about Georgia’s hand-free law.

“(Distracted driving is) not minor. It’s not harmless. And it absolutely puts lives at risk,” CPD stated. “A quick glance at a phone can be catastrophic. This is why Georgia has a hands-free law. This is why citations happen —not for revenue., not for fun, for safety — yours and everyone else’s.

“So here’s the simple ask,” CPD continued. “Use hands-free features. No notification is worth this.”