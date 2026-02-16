TheTrucker.com
Driver killed after truck goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

By Bruce Guthrie -
A truck driver has died after his rig went overboard into the water of the westside of the southbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.(COURTESY WBOC)

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – A truck driver has died after his rig went overboard into the water of the westside of the southbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

According to WBOC out of Maryland, officials report that the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday
just south of Fisherman’s Island. No other vehicles were involved.

Perdue confirmed that the driver was one of theirs in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that a Perdue driver has passed away following an accident on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge‑Tunnel,” read Perdue’s statement . “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. He had been a valued member of our team, and his loss will be deeply felt across our organization.”

Authorities identified Ronnie Andrews, 61, of Robersonville, NC, as the driver.

The bridge has sustained guardrail and curb damage and maintenance crews have made emergency repairs, according to officials. CBBT officials say the weather was not a factor in the accident, as there was no rain, mild winds around 15mph, and fair visibility.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

