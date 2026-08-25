Dump truck driver killed in crash with 18-wheeler in New York

STOCKHOLM, New York — A dump truck driver died in a collision with an 18-wheeler on Monday, according to a news release from the New York State Police (NYSP).

NYSP stated that the crash occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. That is when New York State Police members responded to County Route 47 in Stockholm for a reported dump truck versus refuse truck collision.

NYSP said its investigation determined that a 1999 TK Sterling dump truck was traveling southbound on County Route 47 when the operator struck a 2009 Freightliner refuse truck that was parked on the west shoulder of the roadway. Following the collision, the dump truck exited the west shoulder of the roadway and overturned.

The operator of the dump truck was identified as Gregory E. Yaddow, 72, of Gouverneur. Local fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. Police say Yaddow sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The operator of the refuse truck was identified as Frederick S. Fraser, 44, of Saint Regis Falls. His passenger was identified as Tina M. Langdon, 57, of Saint Regis Falls. Neither Fraser nor Langdon sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.