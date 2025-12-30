TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Idaho police say woman died from injuries in crash with big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Idaho police say woman died from injuries in crash with big rig
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Idaho police say woman died from injuries in crash with big rig
Idaho police say a woman involved in a crash with a semi truck earlier this month has died.

Idaho State Police issued an update to a crash that occurred in mid-December.

Police say the 43-year-old female from Twin falls, driving the 2022 Audi Q5 succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Monday.

Idaho State Police (ISP) continues to investigate the two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 5:44 p.m. on December 14, 2025, on northbound US93 milepost 64, in Jerome County.

The 43-year-old female from Twin Falls, was traveling northbound in a 2022 Audi Q5. Police say she veered into the southbound lane going head on with a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia that was traveling southbound, driven by a 65-year-old male from Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Both vehicles continued traveling off the highway onto the eastbound shoulder.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE