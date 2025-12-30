Idaho police say woman died from injuries in crash with big rig

Idaho State Police issued an update to a crash that occurred in mid-December.

Police say the 43-year-old female from Twin falls, driving the 2022 Audi Q5 succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Monday.

Idaho State Police (ISP) continues to investigate the two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 5:44 p.m. on December 14, 2025, on northbound US93 milepost 64, in Jerome County.

The 43-year-old female from Twin Falls, was traveling northbound in a 2022 Audi Q5. Police say she veered into the southbound lane going head on with a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia that was traveling southbound, driven by a 65-year-old male from Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Both vehicles continued traveling off the highway onto the eastbound shoulder.