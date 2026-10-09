‘Inattentive’ driver hits rear of semi-truck in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorist in Missouri is listed in serious condition and a trucker suffered minor injuries in a crash on Interstate 70 involving a semi-truck and an SUV.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report stated that the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Friday at the 205-mile marker on Interstate 70 going eastbound.

MSHP stated in its report that a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia driven by a 28-year-old from Lees Summit, Missouri was stopped due to construction work when the male driver of a 2020 Ford Edge from Warrenton, Missouri “was inattentive to the stopped traffic.”

Police say the front of the SUV struck the semi trailer. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals. There were no updates to the conditions of the drivers.