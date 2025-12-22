Louisiana work crews to begin I-49 project in January

New year, new look for a portion of Interstate 49 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Monday on its website that beginning January 5, 2026 construction will begin on a more-than $1 million project to replace pavement markings on I-49 from its interchange with U.S. 190 to the Avoyelles Parish line.

DOTD said the project will include removing and replacing pavement markings and related work.

Intermittent lane closures will be required to install pavement markings and related work. For that reason, drivers should expect delays.

“The work is estimated to take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting,” the release stated.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

The project is estimated to be complete in March of 2026.