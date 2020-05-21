Love’s continues to grow with new locations in South Carolina and Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is now serving customers in Summerton, South Carolina, and Laredo, Texas, thanks to two travel stops that opened Thursday, May 21. The Summerton store, located off Interstate 95, adds 70 jobs and 103 truck parking spaces to Clarendon County. The Laredo store, located off Highway 1472 (Mines Road), adds 55 jobs and 87 truck parking spaces to Webb County.

“Love’s is excited to open our 74th location in Texas and our 11th location in South Carolina,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We’re committed to expanding our Highway Hospitality and adding more easily accessible stops to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

Visit https://loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to the company’s operations.

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Summerton, South Carolina

More than 13,300 square feet.

McDonald’s and Subway.

103 truck parking spaces.

64 car parking spaces.

Seven RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

Love’s Truck Care with Speedco lane.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

Laredo, Texas

More than 12,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza, Chester’s Chicken and Subway.

87 truck parking spaces.

69 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

Love’s Truck Care.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.

CAT scale.

Dog park.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 split between the Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa program and the Webb County Sheriff Department and $2,000 to Scott’s Branch Middle and High School in Summerton.