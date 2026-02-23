Missouri man injured in crash with 18-wheeler

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man suffered moderate injuries when his pickup truck crashed with an 18-wheeler on Saturday.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) the crash occurred when a 2016 Freightliner driven by a 35-year-old man from Plainsville, Ill. was eastbound on Highway 36 and a 2015 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 49-year-old man from Saint Joseph, Mo. was going westbound on the same highway.

MSHP says the Chevy was stopped in the crossover at northeast Nettleton Road when the Chevy driver started across the eastbound lanes and into th path of the big rig, which braked and swerved but struck the pickup truck on the passenger side front. The pickup truck came to rest in the side of the eastbound lanes facing west

The 18-wheeler stopped on the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

The pickup truck driver suffered moderate injuries according to the MSHP crash report, but the report did not specify the type or severity of the injuries.