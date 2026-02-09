TheTrucker.com
Missouri moped driver dead after crash involving big rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. — A moped driver is dead after a five-vehicle crash in southern Missouri that also involved a big rig.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 67 south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. in rural Butler County on Sunday evening around 6:40 p.m.

That is when the driver of a pickup truck struck the rear of the moped.

The driver of the moped, a 40-year-old male, was ejected and struck by the Dodge Ram, as well as a Kenworth tractor-trailer, and a 2025 Buick Envision which was subsequently hit by a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu.

The moped driver, who lived in Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers were going southbound. The drivers of the Buick Envision and the Chevrolet Malibu were treated for minor injuries and sent to a local hospital.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
