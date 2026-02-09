Missouri moped driver dead after crash involving big rig

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. — A moped driver is dead after a five-vehicle crash in southern Missouri that also involved a big rig.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 67 south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. in rural Butler County on Sunday evening around 6:40 p.m.

That is when the driver of a pickup truck struck the rear of the moped.

The driver of the moped, a 40-year-old male, was ejected and struck by the Dodge Ram, as well as a Kenworth tractor-trailer, and a 2025 Buick Envision which was subsequently hit by a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu.

The moped driver, who lived in Poplar Bluff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers were going southbound. The drivers of the Buick Envision and the Chevrolet Malibu were treated for minor injuries and sent to a local hospital.