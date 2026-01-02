Missouri police chase bobtail rig

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Christmas morning was a wild ride for members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) when troopers were engaged in a chase of a bobtail big rig.

According to a Facebook post from the MSHP, the chase began in Montgomery City. Police say the rig “sped through towns, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck several vehicles.”

Police footage of the chase shows officers deployed spike strips to help slow down the rig after hitting multiple vehicles.

“Even on multiple flat tires, the driver kept going until the chase ended in Hannibal,” police stated. “Coordinated efforts by Hannibal Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, and Audrain County Sheriff’s Office brought the driver into custody.”

No serious injuries were reported and the driver is now facing several felony charges.