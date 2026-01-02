TheTrucker.com
Missouri police chase bobtail rig

By Bruce Guthrie -
The Missouri State Highway Patrol found itself in a chase after a bobtail big rig on Christmas morning. (Courtesy MSHP)

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — Christmas morning was a wild ride for members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) when troopers were engaged in a chase of a bobtail big rig.

According to a Facebook post from the MSHP, the chase began in Montgomery City. Police say the rig “sped through towns, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck several vehicles.”

Police footage of the chase shows officers deployed spike strips to help slow down the rig after hitting multiple vehicles.

“Even on multiple flat tires, the driver kept going until the chase ended in Hannibal,” police stated. “Coordinated efforts by Hannibal Police Department, Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, and Audrain County Sheriff’s Office brought the driver into custody.”

No serious injuries were reported and the driver is now facing several felony charges.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

