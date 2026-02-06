Motorist cited for causing crash at truck fire scene in Wyoming

A crash scene in Wyoming could have turned out much worse.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release that at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, its troopers responded to a truck fire involving a flatbed hauling hay at mile marker 42 eastbound on I-90 north of Buffalo.

“The issue was mechanical and, thankfully, no one was injured in the fire,” WHP said.

Troopers closed off the right hand lane, allowing for emergency responders to take up that lane as traffic was directed into the left, WHP’s release stated.

Police say about an hour later — close to 8:30 a.m. — a white SUV was slowing down in the left hand lane as directed. A pickup truck and trailer following the SUV failed to slow down and struck the SUV from behind, sending it into the median and showering a trooper on scene with glass.

“We are incredibly thankful that there were no injuries to the public or emergency responders,” WHP stated. “However, if the white SUV had pushed right instead of left, it would have crashed into the multiple emergency personnel on the road.”

The driver of the pickup truck was cited for following too close.