New York police update crash information involving 30 vehicles

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. — Authorities in New York have given more details regarding a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday that involved 30 vehicles inlcuding three semi trucks.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound, south of Exit 73 in LaFayette.

According to a press release issued on the incident, the preliminary investigation determined that the primary crash involved approximately 18 vehicles, including three tractor-trailers. There were also a number of smaller crashes. It is estimated that a total of approximately 30 vehicles were involved in the crash, which is believed to be weather-related.

Four patients were transported to Upstate Medical Hospital, three to Crouse Hospital, and one to Upstate Community Hospital. Two patients have serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Those individuals who were not injured in the crash were transported from the scene to the LaFayette Fire Department by a CENTRO bus.

I-81 southbound at Exit 73 will remain closed while the crash is cleared, which is expected to take about two hours. One northbound lane at Exit 67 in Tully is now open.