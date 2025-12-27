New York State Police hand out more than 660 tickets during 10-day enforcement operation

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Police (NYSP) reported this week that issued more than 660 citations during a 10-day concentrated enforcement period.

In light of recent fatalities in a particular area of Thruway, New York, the NYSP conducted special traffic safety enforcement periods between December 10-14 and again December 17-21, targeting unsafe driving. According to an NYSP press release, the campaigns took place specifically in Ulster County in light of two recent fatal crashes in that area, one resulting from an illegal U-turn and another involving a work zone.

A total of 664 tickets were issued, almost half of which (310) were for speeding. Police say Move Over Law violations accounted for 12%, while electronic device use/distracted driving resulted in 10% of tickets. Other tickets included no seatbelt and additional vehicle and traffic law violations.

“While our members work hard each day to keep New York’s roadways safe, the recent fatalities highlighted the need for enhanced enforcement and public education, Superintendent Steven G. James said. “We want to remind everyone that your actions matter. Especially as holiday travel is ramping up this week, please use caution on the road and obey the laws. Slow down, stay alert and drive carefully. We want everyone to arrive safely at their destinations. We thank our partners at the Thruway Authority for working in lockstep with us to help make this happen.”

“Safety is our top priority at the Thruway Authority, and aggressive driving, distracted driving and speeding will not be tolerated,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. said. “Every driver has a responsibility to follow the law and make smart choices behind the wheel. Lives depend on it. We thank the dedicated members of the New York State Police Troop T for their unwavering commitment to safety and protecting motorists and our employees on the Thruway.”