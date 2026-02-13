New York State Police report DWI crackdown during Super Bowl

The New York State Police announced that troopers issued 8,263 tickets during a special STOP-DWI traffic enforcement initiative conducted over Super Bowl weekend.

The campaign ran from Feb. 6-8.

Police say in a media release, during this period, State Police increased patrols statewide and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers.

The initiative was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and was carried out in coordination with local law enforcement agencies across New York State.

During the enforcement period, State Troopers arrested 177 drivers for DWI and investigated 822 crashes, including one fatal crash statewide.

As part of the initiative, Troopers also targeted speeding, aggressive driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors. Below is a sampling of major violations for which tickets were issued:

Speeding: 2,395

Distracted Driving: 287

Seatbelt Violations: 267

Move Over Law Violations: 115

During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement campaign, State Police issued 8,663 tickets and arrested 161 drivers for DWI.