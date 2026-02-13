TheTrucker.com
New York State Police report DWI crackdown during Super Bowl

By Bruce Guthrie -
New York State Police reports numerous DUI arrests last weekend.

The New York State Police announced that troopers issued 8,263 tickets during a special STOP-DWI traffic enforcement initiative conducted over Super Bowl weekend.

The campaign ran from Feb. 6-8.

Police say in a media release, during this period, State Police increased patrols statewide and conducted sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify, and arrest impaired drivers.

The initiative was funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and was carried out in coordination with local law enforcement agencies across New York State.

During the enforcement period, State Troopers arrested 177 drivers for DWI and investigated 822 crashes, including one fatal crash statewide.

As part of the initiative, Troopers also targeted speeding, aggressive driving, and other dangerous driving behaviors. Below is a sampling of major violations for which tickets were issued:

Speeding: 2,395
Distracted Driving: 287
Seatbelt Violations: 267
Move Over Law Violations: 115
During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement campaign, State Police issued 8,663 tickets and arrested 161 drivers for DWI.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

