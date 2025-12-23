One dead after crash involving Oklahoma cop car

One person is dead after a crash involving an Oklahoma law enforcement vehicle that was blocking a lane of Interstate 40 while a wrecker was loading a semi truck.

At approximately 12:30 Monday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that one of its troopers was sitting stationary with emergency lights activated on westbound Interstate 40 at Choctaw Road blocking the outside lane for a disabled semi truck which was being loaded onto a wrecker.

OHP reported that an F-250 truck hit the trooper’s patrol unit from behind, while the trooper was inside. The trooper was rushed to the hospital where he was stabilized and later released. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital and was initially listed in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.