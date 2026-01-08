One dead in Idaho crash involving big rig

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho, — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on Wednesday afternoon around 1:31 P.M. at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 66 north of Viola in Latah County, acording to an ISP press release.

Police say a brown 2010 Toyota Venza was driving eastbound on Highway 66 and made a right turn to drive southbound on Highway 95. A 2009 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling cargo was traveling southbound on Highway 95 at the time the driver of the Toyota made the turn.

The rrelease states that the semi-truck made emergency maneuvers to avoid striking the vehicle, briefly swerving into the northbound left turn lane. The semi-truck then swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid a crash with northbound traffic. The trailer of the semi-truck struck the Toyota Venza, causing it to lose control and strike the guardrail on the southbound shoulder of the highway. The Toyota Venza then rebounded off the guard rail, crossed left of center into northbound traffic, and struck a white 2022 Ram 2500 pickup truck head-on.

The brown 2010 Toyota Venza was occupied by a 70-year-old female from Palouse, Wash., according to the release. She was wearing her seatbelt, but succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash on scene. The semi-truck was occupied by a 56-year-old male from Ferdinand, Idaho. He did not sustain any injuries from the crash. The white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was occupied by a 57-year-old male from Otis Orchards, Wash. He sustained severe injuries and was transported to an out of area hospital via air ambulance for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.