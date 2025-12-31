One dead in Indiana crash on Interstate 80

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and semi truck.

Indiana State Police (ISP) stated on a Facebook post that the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ISP stated that its Troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-80 westbound at the 8.7 mile marker (Grant St) involving a semi and a car.

The left three lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately five hours for scene cleanup.

ISP also stated that it is requesting if anyone witnessed the crash or may have dash cam of the incident, to contact the Lowell Post and speak with Trp. Hathaway 219-696-6242.

As of 7:15 am Wednesday morning, the scene has been cleared although traffic remains congested.

The truck was hauling 40k lbs of frozen food. The deceased was driving the car while the truck driver was not injured.