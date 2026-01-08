One dead in semi crash in Oregon

SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead in a crash with a semi-truck in Oregon.

On Monday, Jan. 5 at 4:02 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 97 near milepost 31 in Sherman County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a red Honda HRV, operated by Kennth Frank MacDonald, 64, of Bradenton, Fla., was traveling northbound on Hwy. 97 near Grass Valley when it left the lane of travel of an unknown reason. The Honda collided head-on with a southbound white Freightliner pulling a semi-trailer, operated by Maynor Farid Mendieta Saravia, 32, of Willows, Calif.

MacDonald was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, Saravia, was not injured.

The highway impacted for four hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, South Sherman Fire and Rescue, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information is available at this time.