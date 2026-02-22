One man dead after crash with 18-wheeler in North Carolina

One man is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler last week.
According to the Gastonia, NC Police Department, a 61-year-old man from Bessemer City, NC was killed when his car veered off the roadway and struck the rear of an 18-wheeler.
The accident occurred on Interstate 85 on Thursday afternoon near Bessemer City Road.
The 18-wheeler was parked on the side of the road due to a mechanical issue.
Gastonia police reported that the driver had placed reflective warning cones out and was not cited. GPD also reported that the man was likely killed instantly.
