One man dead after crash with 18-wheeler in North Carolina

By Bruce Guthrie -
One man died after a crash with an 18-wheeler in North Carolina. (Courtesy Gastonia PD via Gaston Gazette)

One man is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler last week.

According to the Gastonia, NC Police Department, a 61-year-old man from Bessemer City, NC was killed when his car veered off the roadway and struck the rear of an 18-wheeler.

The accident occurred on Interstate 85 on Thursday afternoon near Bessemer City Road.

The 18-wheeler was parked on the side of the road due to a mechanical issue.

Gastonia police reported that the driver had placed reflective warning cones out and was not cited. GPD also reported that the man was likely killed instantly.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

